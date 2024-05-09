Kirloskar Oil Shares Hit Record After Q4 Profit Nearly Doubles

Shares of the company rose as much as 13.14% to hit a record high of Rs 1,169.95 apiece. It pared gains to trade 6% higher at Rs 1,095.10 apiece as of 9:31 a.m. This compares to a 0.26% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has risen 6.14% on a year-to-date basis and 67.8% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 79.84, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

All the three analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating for the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 13.1%.