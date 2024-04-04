KEC International Wins Multiple Orders Worth Rs 816 Crore, Drives Shares To Record

Shares of KEC International Ltd. jumped nearly 15% to hit fresh record high on Thursday after it secured multiple orders worth total Rs 816 crore in civil infrastructure, transmission and distribution, and cables categories.

The global infrastructure firm has secured orders for setting up a steel plant in north India, build a cement plant in central India and establishing a plant for carbon derivates in east India, according to an exchange filing.

In transmission and distribution category, the company has secured orders for supplying towers in the U.S.

Lastly, KEC International has bagged multiple orders to supply cables in the country and overseas, according to an exchange filing.

"With these orders, our total order intake for FY24 stands at Rs 18,102 crore," said Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and chief executive at KEC International in the exchange filing.