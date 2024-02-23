Kalyani Steels Shares At Record High On Deal With Odisha Government

Shares of Kalyani Steels Ltd. hit a record high on Friday after it signed a deal worth Rs 11,750 crore with the Odisha government to set up a manufacturing plant.

The company will set up a 0.7 MTPA integrated advanced specialty steel and automotive components manufacturing complex worth Rs 6,626 crore in the state, as per the signed Memorandum of Understanding.

This also includes phase 1 of the integrated titanium metal/alloy and aerospace and defence components manufacturing plant of 10,000 TPA capacity in Odisha. The aerospace and defence components plant will need an estimated investment of Rs 5,124 crore.