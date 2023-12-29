Kalpataru Projects Bags Orders Worth Rs 3,244 Crore, Shares Hit Record

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. jumped 10% to hit an all-time high on Friday after the company, its joint ventures and international subsidiaries secured new orders worth Rs 3,244 crore.

In the building & factories business, Kalpataru won its largest-ever design & build contract for construction of a large residential project in south India with an area of approximately 13 million square feet, according to an exchange filing.

The company is entering the electric mobility business with a new order for designing and construction of an underground metro rail project. The transmission and distribution business from the overseas markets has also received multiple orders, it said.