Jupiter Wagons Shares Surge On Rs 956 Crore Order Win

Shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd. surged nearly 10% on Thursday after it received an order worth Rs 956 crore from the Ministry of Railways.

The West Bengal-based Wagons manufacturer bagged the order to manufacture and supply of 2,237 BOSM wagons, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The company manufactures all types of railway wagons and accessories, including manufactures containers, commercial vehicle load bodies and commercial electric vehicles.