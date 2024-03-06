JM Financial Shares Drop Nearly 19% To Four-Month Low After RBI Crackdown

Shares of JM Financial Ltd. declined nearly 19% on Wednesday to the lowest in over four months after the RBI barred JM Financial Products Ltd. from lending against shares, debentures with immediate effect.

Thie includes lending against initial public offer of shares as well as against subscriptions to debentures. The regulator has observed serious deficiencies in loans sanctioned for IPO financing, and as well as to non-convertible debentures, according to a release by RBI.

JM Financial Group said there are no material deficiencies in the loan-sanctioning process and claimed that there's no governance issues as well. The company also said it has not violated any applicable rule, according to a statement.