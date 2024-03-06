JM Financial Shares Drop Nearly 19% To Four-Month Low After RBI Crackdown
JM Financial Group says there are no material deficiencies in the loan-sanctioning process or governance issues.
Shares of JM Financial Ltd. declined nearly 19% on Wednesday to the lowest in over four months after the RBI barred JM Financial Products Ltd. from lending against shares, debentures with immediate effect.
Thie includes lending against initial public offer of shares as well as against subscriptions to debentures. The regulator has observed serious deficiencies in loans sanctioned for IPO financing, and as well as to non-convertible debentures, according to a release by RBI.
JM Financial Group said there are no material deficiencies in the loan-sanctioning process and claimed that there's no governance issues as well. The company also said it has not violated any applicable rule, according to a statement.
On the NSE, JM Financial's stock dropped as much as 18.75% during the day to Rs 77.55 apiece, the lowest since Oct. 26. It was trading 13.31% lower at Rs 82.71 per share, compared to a 0.20% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9:35 p.m.
The share price has risen 27.70% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 53 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 24.71.
An analyst, ICICI Securities, maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price Rs 109 apiece.