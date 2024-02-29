Jio Financial Shares Rise Over 4% On Nifty Next 50 Inclusion

Jio Financial Services Ltd. shares rose over 4% on Thursday after the National Stock Exchange said it will be included in the Nifty Next 50 from March 28.

The index will, from March 28, include Adani Power Ltd., Indian Railway Finance Corp., Jio Financial Service Ltd., Power Finance Corp. and REC Ltd.

The index will exclude Adani Wilmar Ltd., Muthoot Finance Ltd., PI Industries Ltd., Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd. and Shriram Finance Ltd.