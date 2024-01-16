Jio Financial Services Shares Tumble Over 5% After Q3 Profit Decline

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd. tumbled 5.68% on Monday after its third-quarter profit declined. This is the largest intraday fall since the stock was listed in August last year.

The company's net profit declined 20.6% sequentially to Rs 70.48 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. This was attributed to the rise in its operating expenses.

The company's operating expense rose 69.2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 22 crore, while staff expense increased 16.6% sequentially to Rs 14 crore.