Jindal Saw Shares Fall After Profit Misses Estimates

Shares of the company fell as much as 6.67% to Rs 530.05 apiece, the lowest level since April 25. It pared gains to trade 5.98% lower at Rs 533.90 apiece as of 11:36 a.m. This compares to a 0.17% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has risen 29.58% on a year-to-date basis and 119.57% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.33 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 53.85.

Out of the two analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating and the other recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 21.7%.