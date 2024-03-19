NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksJBM Auto Wins Rs 7,500 Crore E-Bus Order, Drives Shares Over 10%
ADVERTISEMENT

JBM Auto Wins Rs 7,500 Crore E-Bus Order, Drives Shares Over 10%

The order includes development of related electric and civil infrastructure under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme.

19 Mar 2024, 11:32 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>JBM Electric Bus. (Source: JBM Group website)</p></div>
JBM Electric Bus. (Source: JBM Group website)

Shares of JBM Auto Ltd. surged over 10% on Tuesday after it won contract worth Rs 7,500 crore for procurement, supply, operation of 1,390 electric buses.

The order includes development of related electric and civil infrastructure under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme. The contract is expected to be executed within 12-18 months, according to an exchange filing.

JBM Auto Wins Rs 7,500 Crore E-Bus Order, Drives Shares Over 10%

Shares of the company rose as much as 10.12% to Rs 2,065.45 apiece the highest level since March. 5. It pared gains to trade 5% higher at Rs 1,971 apiece as of 10:59 a.m. This compares to a 0.9% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has risen 207.7% in the last twelve months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.99 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 50.35.

One analyst tracking the stock has a 'sell' rating according to Bloomberg data.

ALSO READ

Hatti Kaapi Vs Starbucks? Piyush Goyal Bats For Indian Filter Coffee

Opinion
Hatti Kaapi Vs Starbucks? Piyush Goyal Bats For Indian Filter Coffee
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT