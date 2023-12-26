J. Kumar Infraprojects' Target Price Raised By CLSA; Shares Surge 15% To A Record

Shares of J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd., among the companies building Mumbai's metro rail network, jumped 15% to a record high after CLSA raised its target and earnings-per-share estimates., citing an increase in its new orders.

It is "raining" urbanisation orders for the company, which won orders worth with Rs 8,800 crore so far in the current financial year as the government brings forward orders ahead of a likely election-led lull, according to the research firm.

CLSA maintains the rating on the stock with 'buy', and raised target price from Rs 385 to Rs 720, a potential upside of 46% from Friday's closing price.

The 57% of orders in the second half of FY24 came from a large tunnel in Mumbai, Mumbai Metro Line 2 stations and the elevated corridor in Chennai.

J. Kumar Infraprojects, in a joint venture with NCC Ltd., has emerged as the lowest bidder for the package B Versova–Dahisar coastal road costing $2 billion, the research firm said.