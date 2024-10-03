ITC Gets Target Price Upgrade From HSBC On Favourable Taxation For Cigarette Business

ITC Ltd. stock fell as much as 1.48% during the day to Rs 508.55 apiece on the NSE amidst a broader market decline. It was trading 0.91% lower at Rs 511.50 apiece, compared to a 1.02% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9:22 a.m.

It has risen 16.46% in the last 12 months and 10.8% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 51.72.

Thirty four out of the 39 analysts tracking ITC have a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 6.2%.