IREDA Shares Tumble 8% After Seven-Day Rally
Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. tumbled the most on Friday since listing.
The stock has now surged more than 250% over its initial public offering price of Rs 32 per share in a post-listing rally in the first government-owned company going public in 18 months since Life Insurance Corp.
Investor interest in shares of the state-owned green-energy financier reflects demand for public-sector stocks. The NSE Nifty PSE Index has surged nearly 69% on a year-to-date basis compared with a 16% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.
IREDA made its debut in the exchanges on Nov. 29 and marked a stellar closing of a premium of 87.5% over the issue price of Rs 32 per share.
IREDA's stock fell as much as 8.02% during the day at Rs 110.65 apiece on the NSE. The shares were trading 6.03% lower at Rs 113 apiece compared to a 0.64% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:10 a.m.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.8 times its 30-day average.