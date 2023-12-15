NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksIREDA Shares Tumble 8% After Seven-Day Rally
ADVERTISEMENT

IREDA Shares Tumble 8% After Seven-Day Rally

Investor interest in shares of the state-owned green-energy financier reflects demand for public-sector stocks.

15 Dec 2023, 10:45 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rooftop solar panels, image for representation (Source: Nuno Marques via Unsplash)</p></div>
Rooftop solar panels, image for representation (Source: Nuno Marques via Unsplash)

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. tumbled the most on Friday since listing.

The stock has now surged more than 250% over its initial public offering price of Rs 32 per share in a post-listing rally in the first government-owned company going public in 18 months since Life Insurance Corp.

Investor interest in shares of the state-owned green-energy financier reflects demand for public-sector stocks. The NSE Nifty PSE Index has surged nearly 69% on a year-to-date basis compared with a 16% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

IREDA made its debut in the exchanges on Nov. 29 and marked a stellar closing of a premium of 87.5% over the issue price of Rs 32 per share.

IREDA Shares Tumble 8% After Seven-Day Rally

IREDA's stock fell as much as 8.02% during the day at Rs 110.65 apiece on the NSE. The shares were trading 6.03% lower at Rs 113 apiece compared to a 0.64% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:10 a.m.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.8 times its 30-day average.

ALSO READ

IREDA Driving Renewable Energy Progress In Country, Says Chairman Pradip Das

Opinion
IREDA Driving Renewable Energy Progress In Country, Says Chairman Pradip Das
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT