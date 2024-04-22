IREDA Shares Surge Over 11% After Q4 Profit Jumps

Shares of the company gained as much as 11.39% to Rs 179.00 apiece, the highest level since April 8. It pared gains to trade 7.00% higher at Rs 171.95 apiece as of 09:44 a.m. This compares to a 0.30% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 186.58% in four months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.0 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.75.

One analyst tracking the company suggests a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloombergs.