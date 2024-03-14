IRB Infrastructure Shares Locked In Upper Circuit On Trust's Stake Sale To Ferrovial Unit

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. hit an upper circuit on Thursday as Ferrovial S.E. unit, Cintra, will buy a 24% stake in IRB Infrastructure Trust from GIC affiliates.

"It is clarified that the company will continue to act as the sponsor and the project manager to the private InvIT and will continue to hold approximately 51% of the units in the private InvIT and approximately 51% of the equity share capital of the investment manager," an exchange filing said.

Cintra and an affiliate of GIC have also entered into an arrangement with Meerut Budaun Expressway Ltd., under which Cintra will have the right to exercise a put option over 4.7% of each of the NCDs and equity shares of MBEL held by the GIC affiliate. This will be upon expiry of two years from the commercial operations date, the filing said.