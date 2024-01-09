IRB Infrastructure Shares Hit Record High After Toll Collection Jumps 26%

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. jumped to a record high on Tuesday after its December toll collection surged 26% year-on-year.

The total toll collection by IRB Infrastructure and its associate IRB Infrastructure Trust in December stood at Rs 488 crore in comparison to Rs 388 crore in December 2022.

"Since the second half of FY is always better from a toll collection perspective, we expect this growth to continue for the remaining quarter of FY24 too, especially after the Samakhiyali Santalpur BOT project in the State of Gujarat, which started toll collection on Dec. 28, 2023, and will have full-month toll revenue in the remaining months of FY24,” said Amitabh Murarka, deputy chief executive officer of IRB Infrastructure.