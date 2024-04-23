Inox Wind Shares Jump 9% As Board To Consider Bonus Issue On Thursday

Shares of the company rose as much as 9.02% to Rs 645.90 apiece, the highest level since Feb. 27. It pared gains to trade 2.34% higher at Rs 605.95 apiece as of 12:04 p.m. This compares to a 0.33% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 21.6% on a year-to-date basis and 471.21% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.28 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 66.72.

Four analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating for the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.5%.