Inox Wind Soars After Return To Profit In June Quarter

Shares of Inox Wind Ltd. surged over 9% on Monday after it swung to profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The wind turbine generator maker's net profit stood at Rs 50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, as against a loss of Rs 65 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's order book has grown over twofold to 2.9 gigawatts, with a mix of independent power producers, commercial and industrial customers, and retail customers. In the first few months of this fiscal, Inox Wind has secured orders totalling 611 MW across customers, the company said.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation advanced by 325% to Rs 136 crore. The operating margin improved from 21.3% to 9.2%.