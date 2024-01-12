Infosys Shares Rise Over 7% Even As Q3 Profit Misses Estimates

Shares of Infosys Ltd. rose over 7% even as its third-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.

The IT company's net profit declined 1.64% sequentially to Rs 6,113 crore for the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing. This compared to a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 6,628 crore.

However, the company has revised its revenue growth guidance to a tighter, narrower band of 1.5–2% in the fiscal ending March 31, 2024, from the 1-2.5% anticipated a quarter ago. The company still aims to achieve operational profitability of 20–22% in FY24, despite a margin erosion in Q3.