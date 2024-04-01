Infosys Shares At One-Week High On Rs 6,329 Crore Expected Tax Refund

Shares of Infosys Ltd. rose to an over one-week high on Monday as the company expects a tax refund, including interest, worth Rs 6,329 crore from the Income Tax Department.

The company has also received a tax demand of Rs 2,763 crore for the assessment year 2022–23, according to an exchange filing.

The company received an order for assessment years 2007-08 to 2015-16, 2017-18 and 2018-19 during the last quarter of FY24. It is evaluating the impact of the orders on the financial statements for the quarter and the year ending March 31, 2024, the filing said.