Info Edge Shares Hit Over Two-Year High As Citi Double-Upgrades Stock

Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd. surged on Monday to its highest level in over two years after Citi Research upgraded the stock's rating by two notches to 'buy', citing multiple tailwinds for its core business.

The tailwinds include a sustained recovery in recruitment billings/revenue growth, and Ebitda breakeven in non-recruitment verticals, the brokerage said.

For the recruitment business, the company's strong fourth quarter and decent fiscal 2024 indicate that its business is resilient to a challenging IT-services hiring environment, given the non-IT momentum, ability to retain pricing and exposure to the global capability centers.

The brokerage raised the stock's target price to Rs 6,650 apiece from Rs 5,150 apiece, implying a potential upside of 17.18% from Friday's close.