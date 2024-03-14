Indian Hume Pipe Shares Surge 14% As Joint Venture Wins Rs 1,100-Crore Contract

Shares of Indian Hume Pipe Co. snapped a four-session fall on Thursday a day after its joint venture secured an order from the Telangana government.

The Rs 1,137.8-crore order relates to water supply and sewerage projects under the Amrut 2.0 scheme. Indian Hume will execute 20% of the work, worth Rs 227.6 crore, according to an exchange filing.

The joint venture is between AMR India Ltd., Shoda Constructions Pvt., and Indian Hume Pipe.