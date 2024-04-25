Indian Hotels Near Three-Week Low After Q4 Profit Margin Misses Estimates

Shares of The Indian Hotels declined 5.09% to Rs 577.05, the lowest level since April 5. It was trading 4.47% lower at Rs 580.90 as of 11:16 a.m., compared to a 0.11% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

The stock gained 71.34% in the last 12 months and rose 32.54% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far today was 4.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 47.26.

Out of X analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 2.9%.