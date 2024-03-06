Indiabulls Real Estate Shares Slip 10% On Getting Order To Vacate Nashik SEZ Plot

Shares of the company fell as much as 10% to Rs 106.05 apiece, the lowest level since Feb. 6 at 10:46 am. This compares to a 0.6% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has risen 120.25% in the last twelve months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.55 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 42.24.