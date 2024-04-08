Indiabulls Real Estate Shares Jump To Over Two-Year High On Fundraising Plans

Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. jumped nearly 5% on Monday to the highest in over two years after it approved raising nearly Rs 4,000 crore.

The company's board of directors planned to raise up to Rs 3,910.9 crore in one or more tranches via preferential issue of shares, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Investors for the issue include Utpal Seth, Blackstone, Poonawalla Finance and Quant Mutual fund.

It plans to issue over 9.13 crore shares and 2.59 crore warrants that are convertible into equity shares, with a face value of Rs 2 each, to some eligible investors. The issue price includes a premium of Rs 109.51 per share.