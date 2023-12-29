ADVERTISEMENT
India Shelter Finance Shares Rise 9% As Q2 Profit Soars 67%
On the NSE, the stock rose as much as 9% during the day to Rs 579.05 apiece, the highest since its listing on Dec. 20.
Shares of India Shelter Finance Corp. surged 9% on Friday as its net profit jumped 67% to Rs 60 crore in the second quarter.The housing finance company's interest rose 42% to Rs 167.9 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 118 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Shares of India Shelter Finance Corp. surged 9% on Friday as its net profit jumped 67% to Rs 60 crore in the second quarter.
The housing finance company's interest rose 42% to Rs 167.9 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 118 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
On the NSE, India Shelter's stock rose as much as 9% during the day to Rs 579.05 apiece, the highest since its listing on Dec. 20. It was trading 6.97% higher at Rs 567.80 compared to a 3.1% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 11 a.m.
