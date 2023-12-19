India Glycols Shares Surge Over 13% On Rs 1,164-Crore Ethanol Supply Order

Shares of the company rose as much as 13.1%, the most since Sept. 11, before paring gains to trade 7.5% higher at 10:17 a.m. This compares to a 0.27% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 17.5% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 22 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.74.

Of the 21 analysts tracking the company, 15 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 4.8%.