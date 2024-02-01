India Cements Shares Tank Over 9% After ED Searches Premises

Shares of India Cements Ltd. plunged over 9% on Thursday to the lowest in over a week after the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at its Chennai office.

The ED searched its premises on Wednesday and Thursday to inspect for any irregularities regarding the Foreign Exchange Management Act, it said in an exchange filing.

India Cements provided EB with all the relevant information. It does not expect any material impact on the company with regard to the investigation, according to the filing.