IIFL Finance Shares Fall To Over Five-Month Low After Multiple Large Trades

Shares of IIFL Finance Ltd. fell over 7% on Friday to the lowest level in over five months after 2.21 crore shares or 5.8% of the company's equity changed hands in multiple large trades, according to Bloomberg data.

The stock fell for the second consecutive session today. It emerged on Thursday that the lender needs to unwind alternative investment funds exposure worth Rs 182.4 crore.

The announcement had come after the RBI directed banks and non-banking financial companies to liquidate their holdings in AIFs, which have downstream investments in debtor companies.