IIFL Finance, Piramal Enterprises Shares Fall After RBI Curbs AIF Exposure

Shares of IIFL Finance Ltd. and Piramal Enterprises Ltd. fell after the Reserve Bank of India banned banks and NBFCs from investing in alternative investment funds that have invested in debtor firms who have been their customers in the prior 12 months.

Banks and non-banking financial companies will have to liquidate such investments in 30 days.

Piramal's investment in AIFs stands at Rs 4,500 crore, according to Jefferies. While IIFL has invested Rs 1,100 crore in AIFs, it said.

If Piramal Enterprises and IIFL Finance have to provide against their entire AIF exposure, including pre 12 months, the hit to net worth could be 8% for Piramal and 10% for IIFL, Jefferies said. "We await more clarity, but impact from circular on PIEL/IIFL may be limited."