IDFC First Bank Shares Fall After It Lowers Five-Year Loan Book Guidance

Shares of IDFC First Bank Ltd. fell on Tuesday after it lowered its five-year loan book guidance while announcing its third-quarter results.

The bank's net profit rose 18% year-on-year to Rs 715.7 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing.

The cost-to-income ratio of the private bank continued to be high, and the loan growth was set at 20%, as per the results declared on Saturday.