NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksIdeaforge Tech Shares Surge Over 19% After Reporting Profit In Q3
ADVERTISEMENT

Ideaforge Tech Shares Surge Over 19% After Reporting Profit In Q3

The company's net profit stood at Rs 14.79 crore in the October-December period, compared to a loss of Rs 7.80 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to an exchange filing.

06 Feb 2024, 11:43 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IdeaForge Technology Ltd.'s management during NSE listing ceremony on 07/07/23. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
IdeaForge Technology Ltd.'s management during NSE listing ceremony on 07/07/23. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Shares of Ideaforge Technologies Ltd. jumped over 19% on Tuesday after it reported a net profit in the third quarter.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 14.79 crore in the October-December period, compared to a loss of Rs 7.80 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to an exchange filing.

Ideaforge Technologies Q3 FY24 Results (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 1,065.93% at Rs 90.89 crore.

  • Ebitda at Rs 19.58 crore vs loss of Rs 16.18 crore.

  • Margin at 21.54%.

  • Net profit at Rs 14.79 crore vs loss of Rs 7.80 crore.

Ideaforge Tech Shares Surge Over 19% After Reporting Profit In Q3

Shares of the company rose as much as 19.16%, the highest level since Jan. 5, before paring gains to trade 9.97% higher at 11:21 a.m. This compares to a 0.4% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has fallen 40.22% since listing. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 38 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 55.66.

The one analyst tracking the company has a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies an upside of 108.8%.

ALSO READ

IdeaForge IPO Saw Stellar Demand. But How To Value Such Drone Makers?

Opinion
IdeaForge IPO Saw Stellar Demand. But How To Value Such Drone Makers?
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT