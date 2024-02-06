Ideaforge Tech Shares Surge Over 19% After Reporting Profit In Q3

Shares of the company rose as much as 19.16%, the highest level since Jan. 5, before paring gains to trade 9.97% higher at 11:21 a.m. This compares to a 0.4% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has fallen 40.22% since listing. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 38 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 55.66.

The one analyst tracking the company has a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies an upside of 108.8%.