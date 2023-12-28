ADVERTISEMENT
HUDCO Shares Hit Fresh Record After Rs 14,500 Crore MoU With Gujarat Government
The company will invest up to Rs 14,500 crore for housing and urban infrastructure projects in Gujarat
Shares of Housing And Urban Development Corp. jumped to hit a lifetime high on Thursday, after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Gujarat government. The company will invest up to Rs 14,500 crore for housing and urban infrastructure projects in Gujarat, as per an exchange filing. HUDCO will provide term loans for infrastructure projects, it said.
Shares of the company rose as much as 12.02% before paring gains to trade 11.14% higher at 09:50 a.m., compared to a 0.46% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 145.69% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 10 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 80.97, indicating that the stock may be overbought.
