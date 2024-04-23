HPL Electric Shares Hit 10% Upper Circuit After New Product Launch

Shares of the company jumped 10% to hit the upper circuit of Rs 364.30 apiece, the highest level since Feb. 21. It pared gains to trade 9.33% higher at Rs 362 apiece as of 11:00 a.m. This compares to a 0.18% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has risen 298.79% in last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 14 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 64.68.

One analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data.