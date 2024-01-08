HPCL, BPCL, IOC Shares Rise As Brokerages Maintain Positive Outlook

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Indian Oil Corp., and Bharat Petroleum Corp. surged on Monday after brokerages maintained a positive outlook on the three oil marketing companies.

The uptick in these stocks led to the Nifty Oil & Gas index hitting a record high of 9,874.40.

The well-supplied oil market, hardware upgrades and potential cross-holding upside would drive future earnings upgrades and multiples comparable to a decade ago, according to Morgan Stanley.

Though JPMorgan acknowledged the risk of decreased profits with possible fuel-rate cuts, it emphasised the stocks' affordability even with normalised earnings forecasts.