Hindustan Copper Shares Surge 9% On Positive Copper Futures Sentiment
The stock came out of an F&O ban, which also supported the upward movement.
Hindustan Copper Ltd. shares surged over 9% on Thursday to post their biggest intraday rise in a week, on positive sentiment from price rise of copper futures.
Three-month forward contract of copper on London Metal Exchanges settled 1.65% higher at $8,715 on Wednesday.
Copper future prices rose to their highest level since August, as traders hope for rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2024, Bloomberg reported.
Lower borrowing costs help boost growth, subsequently increasing demand for commodities.
The fear of over supply of copper next year, on back of projection, were offset by the Panama government's decree to shut down Anglo American Plc's plant, to slash production next year, Bloomberg reported.
Shares of Hindustan Copper surged as much as 9.59%, the highest single-day percentage gain since Dec 21., before paring some gains to trade 9.27% higher at 10:44 a.m. This compares to 0.17% advance on NSE Nifty 50.
The stock rose to its highest price level since Nov. 30, 2012. It has risen 133.85% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 85.79, implying that the stock is overbought.