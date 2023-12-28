Hindustan Copper Shares Surge 9% On Positive Copper Futures Sentiment

Hindustan Copper Ltd. shares surged over 9% on Thursday to post their biggest intraday rise in a week, on positive sentiment from price rise of copper futures.

The stock came out of an F&O ban, which also supported the upward movement.

Three-month forward contract of copper on London Metal Exchanges settled 1.65% higher at $8,715 on Wednesday.

Copper future prices rose to their highest level since August, as traders hope for rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2024, Bloomberg reported.

Lower borrowing costs help boost growth, subsequently increasing demand for commodities.

The fear of over supply of copper next year, on back of projection, were offset by the Panama government's decree to shut down Anglo American Plc's plant, to slash production next year, Bloomberg reported.