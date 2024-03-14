Hindustan Copper Shares Soar 12% As Copper Prices Surge Amid China Output Cut

Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd. jumped over 12% on Thursday after the three-month contract of LME Copper crossed $8,900 per tonne for the first time since last April.

Copper prices jumped amid production cuts by smelters in China. "China’s copper smelters pledged to control capacity while stopping short of coordinated output cuts, as the industry responds to a tightening in the global concentrate market that’s led to processing fees falling to near nothing," Bloomberg reported.

However, Kotak Securities Ltd. said there were no specific rates or volumes set for smelters to cut their production and each smelter would independently determine their extent of reduction.