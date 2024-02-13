Hindalco Shares Tumble Over 14% After U.S. Unit Raises Project Cost Guidance

Shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd. slumped over 14% to their lowest level in two months on Tuesday after its U.S. unit raised capital costs on its Bay Minette project while delaying its expected commission by a year.

Novelis, the U.S. unity, has raised the capital cost to $4.1 billion to build the fully integrated aluminium rolling and recycling plant in the U.S., according to an exchange filing. This is higher than the earlier estimate of $2.5 billion.

The plant is expected to be commissioned in the second half of the calendar year 2026, Hindalco Industries said in an exchange filing.