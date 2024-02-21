Hindalco Shares Rise Over 5% After Its U.S. Subsidiary Files For IPO

Shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd. rose over 5% after its wholly owned American subsidiary, Novelis Inc., filed confidentially for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Novelis has submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 with the SEC relating to the proposed IPO of its common shares, the company said in a news release on Tuesday.

The proceeds from the issue will go to the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, and Novelis will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common shares.

Hindalco acquired Novelis in 2007 in a $6 billion all-cash transaction, including debt.