Hind Rectifiers Shares Locked In Upper Circuit After Bagging Indian Railways Order

Shares of the company rose as much as 10% to Rs 618.25 piece, the most since Feb. 21. They were locked in the upper circuit, compared to a flat NSE Nifty 50 at 10:08 a.m.

The stock has risen 227.03% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 32 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 59.57.