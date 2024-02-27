ADVERTISEMENT
Hind Rectifiers Shares Locked In Upper Circuit After Bagging Indian Railways Order
The company received Rs 200 crore orders from Indian Railways.
Shares of Hind Rectifiers Ltd. were locked in 10% upper circuit limit on Tuesday, a day after the company received Rs 200 crore orders from Indian Railways.
Shares of the company rose as much as 10% to Rs 618.25 piece, the most since Feb. 21. They were locked in the upper circuit, compared to a flat NSE Nifty 50 at 10:08 a.m.
The stock has risen 227.03% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 32 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 59.57.
