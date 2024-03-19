NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksHG Infra Engineering Wins Four Orders Worth Total Rs 1,026 Crore, Shares Gain
The company has won the orders in a joint venture with Stockwell Solar Services Ltd., according to an exchange filing.

19 Mar 2024, 10:19 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Road Infra (Source: HG Infra Engineering official website)</p></div>
Road Infra (Source: HG Infra Engineering official website)

Shares of HG Infra Engineering Ltd. rose nearly 5% on Tuesday after it secured four orders worth total Rs 1,026 from Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam.

HG Infra Engineering Wins Four Orders Worth Total Rs 1,026 Crore, Shares Gain

Shares of the company rose as much as 4.95% to Rs 938.00 apiece, the highest level since March 11. It was trading 2.67% higher at Rs 917.60 apiece as of 9:40 a.m. This compares to a 0.34% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has risen 17.4% in past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 14 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 52.89.

Out of 14 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 14.22%.

