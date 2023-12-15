Hero MotoCorp Shares Hit Six-Year High After Raising Stake In Ather

Shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd. rose to a six-year high on Friday after the company increased its stake in electric scooter maker Ather Energy Pvt.

The company purchased additional 3% for Rs 140 crore from existing shareholders of Ather Energy. Its share in the electric two-wheeler maker has risen to 39.7% from 36.7%.

Hero MotoCorp appointed Vivek Anand as chief financial officer, effective from March 1, 2024.