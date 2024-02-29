Healthcare Stocks Fall After Supreme Court Asks Government To Standardise Hospital Charges

NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksHealthcare Stocks Fall After Supreme Court Asks Government To Standardise Hospital Charges
The order came on a PIL that highlighted disparity between charges for various healthcare treatments in government and private hospitals.

29 Feb 2024, 12:44 PM IST
(Photo by Markus Frieauff on Unsplash)

Shares of hospital chains tumbled on Thursday as sentiment turned negative after the Supreme Court asked the Union government to address the discrepancy in healthcare charges.

Under the Clinical Establishment Rules, the apex court asked the central government to take immediate action and determine fees chargeable to patients, according to media reports.

The disparity between charges for various healthcare treatment in government and private hospitals came into the Supreme Court's attention after a public interest litigation was filed by an NGO, Veterans Forum for Transparency in Public Life.

Healthcare Stocks Trade In Red

Following Supreme Court's observation, healthcare stocks declined, with Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. plunging as much as 8.85% to become the top loser among its peers.

During the day, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. and Fortis Healthcare Ltd. declined 2.83% and 2.54% respectively on Thursday.

