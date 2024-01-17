HDFC Bank's ADRs Fall Most In Nearly Two Years After Q3 Results

The U.S.-listed shares of HDFC Bank plunged nearly 7% after the private lender announced its third quarter results.

The ADR fell as much as 6.79% lower at $61.13 the most since April 18, 2022.

Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 16,373 crore in the October–December period, as compared with Rs 15,976 crore in the previous quarter. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 15,763 crore for the quarter.

Figures are not comparable year-on-year as HDFC Bank concluded the merger with Housing Development Finance Corp. in July 2023.

Core net interest margin for the bank stood at 3.4% as of Dec. 31, and at 3.6% on an interest earning assets basis. The numbers remained flat sequentially.