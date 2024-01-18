HDFC Bank Extends Losses, Wipes Off Over Rs 43,000 Crore In Market Value

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. extended losses and fell nearly 4% on Thursday after its third-quarter net interest margin missed analysts' estimates.

The plunge wiped off Rs 43,466.98 crore of investor wealth represented by the lender's market capitalisation. It also triggered a slide in financial services stocks, dragging down benchmark indices.

The Nifty Bank fell as much as 1.38%, with HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank and the Federal Bank Ltd. dragging the index the most.