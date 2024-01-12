HDFC AMC Shares Hit Four-Year High After Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of HDFC Asset Management Co. hit the highest level in over four years on Friday after third-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

HDFC AMC's net profit rose 33% year-on-year to Rs 489.7 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 451.7 crore.

Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal weight' rating on the company and raised the target price to Rs 3,000 apiece from Rs 2,800.

However, the brokerage trimmed the earnings per share for the current and the next financial years due to higher tax rates. Sustained inflows in the systematic-investment-plan segment to drive the growth in assets under management and offset lower equity yields, according to a note.