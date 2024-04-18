Hathway Cable At Over One-Month High After Swinging To Profit In Q4

Shares of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. rose to an over one-month high on Thursday as it reported profit in the fourth quarter, on the back of better operating performance. The software producer's net profit stood at Rs 34.6 crore in the January-March period, compared to a loss of Rs 14.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, an exchange filing said.

The company's Ebitda rose 27.1% to Rs 80.2 crore during the quarter.