Hathway Cable At Over One-Month High After Swinging To Profit In Q4
The company's net profit stood at Rs 34.6 crore in Q4, compared to a Rs 14.6-crore loss in the same period last year.
Shares of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. rose to an over one-month high on Thursday as it reported profit in the fourth quarter, on the back of better operating performance. The software producer's net profit stood at Rs 34.6 crore in the January-March period, compared to a loss of Rs 14.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, an exchange filing said.
The company's Ebitda rose 27.1% to Rs 80.2 crore during the quarter.
Hathway Cable & Datacom Q4 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.4% at Rs 493 crore.
Ebitda up 27.1% at Rs 80.2 crore.
Margin at 16.3% vs 13.7%.
Net profit at Rs 34.6 crore vs loss of Rs 14.6 crore.
Shares of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. rose 8.04%, the highest level since March 4, before paring gains to trade 4.73% higher at 10:38 a.m. This compares to a 0.24% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 4.96% year-to-date and 85.73% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.53 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 56.17.