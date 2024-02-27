Happiest Minds Announces New Vertical Organisation Structure, Shares Jump 6%

Shares of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. surged over 6% to the highest in over three weeks on Tuesday after it announced a new vertical organisation structure comprising six industry groups.

The six new groups are industrial, manufacturing and energy & utilities, healthcare & life sciences, retail, CPG and logistics, banking, financial services and insurance, hi-tech and media & entertainment, and edtech, the IT solutions company said in an exchange filing.

"The potential of this new structure is immense and will be the bedrock of new growth engines, enabling us to compete better in the global markets and realise our vision of reaching $1 billion in revenues by 2031," Executive Chairperson Ashok Soota said.