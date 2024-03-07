HAL Shares Hit Record High On Tejas Development Contract Value Hike

Shares of the company rose as much as 2.38% to Rs 3,305.00 apiece, the highest level since it listing on March 28, 2018. It was trading 2.35% higher at Rs 3,304.00 apiece as of 09:36 a.m. This compares to a 0.57% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

It has risen 130.79% in past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 71.73, which implied the stock is slightly overbought.

Out of 13 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 2.1%.