HAL Shares Hit Fresh High On Government Order For Dhruv Choppers

Shares of the company rose as much as 3.34% during the day.

11 Mar 2024, 11:20 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>HAL's Dhruv helicopter (Source: Wikimedia Commons)</p></div>
HAL's Dhruv helicopter (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.'s shares extended gains to touch fresh high on Monday for the second session in a row as the company informed the exchanges that it would produce Dhruv choppers for the Indian Army and Coast Guards.

The government approved a proposal for 34 new advanced light helicopters—nine for the Coast Guard and 25 for the army—in a move to make defence manufacturing indigenous, according to an exchange filing.

HAL Shares Hit Fresh High On Government Order For Dhruv Choppers

Shares of the company rose as much as 3.34% during the day to the highest level since its listing, before paring some gains to trade 3.07% higher at 9:53 a.m. This compares to a 0.04% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 140.93% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74.23, implying the stock was overbought.

Of the 13 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and another suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 1.7%.

