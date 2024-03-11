HAL Shares Hit Fresh High On Government Order For Dhruv Choppers

Shares of the company rose as much as 3.34% during the day to the highest level since its listing, before paring some gains to trade 3.07% higher at 9:53 a.m. This compares to a 0.04% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 140.93% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74.23, implying the stock was overbought.

Of the 13 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and another suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 1.7%.